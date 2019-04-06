Maurizio Sarri Says He Thinks Olivier Giroud Wants to Stay at Chelsea

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri thinks striker Olivier Giroud wants to stay at Chelsea and will be at the club next season.

The France international is far from a regular at Stamford Bridge, and his current deal expires at the end of the season.

However, Sarri seemed optimistic about the striker's future when asked if he wanted to keep him at the club, per Simon Johnson at the Evening Standard.

"Yes, of course," he said. "I know the club have an option for another season, so I think he will remain. Do I get the impression he wants to stay? I think so."

Giroud has only made seven Premier League starts for Chelsea this season but has featured 16 times off the bench for the Blues and scored twice.

He has enjoyed more success in the UEFA Europa League, bagging nine goals in nine appearances:

Giroud has proved a useful squad addition for Chelsea since joining from Arsenal in 2018. He remains a smart finisher, offers good hold-up play and plenty of top-level experience.

He also has a good relationship with talisman Eden Hazard:

However, he has appeared frustrated by his lack of game time this season and has spoken about reported interest from French clubs:

Chelsea brought in Gonzalo Higuain on loan from Juventus in January, but the Argentinian has hardly lit up the Premier League and has scored as many goals this season as Giroud:

Sarri's plans for the transfer window will be complicated by their transfer ban. The Blues are currently banned from registering new players until January 2020, but they have appealed the decision.

Chelsea will be keen to avoid losing players if the ban remains in place, but they may need to give Giroud assurances over his playing time next season if they are to convince him to stay in west London.