Pep Guardiola Unsure If Sergio Aguero Will Be Fit to Face Tottenham

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is unsure if striker Sergio Aguero will be fit to face Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday.

The Argentinian has been out with a muscle strain picked up against Fulham, and Guardiola says he has not yet returned to training, per James Robson at the Evening Standard.

"He is much much better. Still he didn't train one single training session with us," he said. "Tomorrow in training we are going to see whether he will be able to play the next game or Crystal Palace."

Gabriel Jesus has come in for Aguero, grabbing an assist against Cardiff City and scoring the only goal of the game in Saturday's FA Cup semi-final victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Brazilian spoke about the team's ambitions after firing them into the FA Cup final:

Jesus is a more than capable back-up if Aguero is ruled out. He has four goals in five Champions League outings this season and has 18 goals in all competitions for City:

However, the loss of Aguero would be seen as a blow for Manchester City. The striker is the club's all-time leading goalscorer and is a clinical finisher.

He has also been in fine form with 15 goals in his last 14 appearances for the Premier League champions:

However, Guardiola is concerned Aguero may aggravate his injury by returning too soon:

Manchester City will not want to risk Aguero being out for a significant period as the season reaches its climax. The club remain in contention on four fronts and will need to rotate their squad for a busy final few weeks of the season.

Manchester City will be favourites to knock out Tottenham, as they aim to lift the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Spurs have been on a poor run of form but returned to winning ways last time out with a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace, and in Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son have players who can hurt City.