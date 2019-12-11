Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Out vs. Pelicans Because of Right Quad Injury

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks will have to live without their best player for at least one game after All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out of Wednesday's game versus the New Orleans Pelicans.

The 24-year-old has appeared in 24 games and averaged 30.9 points, 12.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals this season, shooting 56.4 percent from the field and 31.9 percent from three.

He's putting together another MVP-caliber campaign, though Luka Doncic might have something to say about that after his incredible start for the Dallas Mavericks.

Antetokounmpo mostly got through his 2018-19 league MVP season unscathed.

He missed two games after spraining his ankle in March against the Philadelphia 76ers, and he sat out an occasional game because of concussion protocol in October, a sore quadriceps in January and a sore right knee in February. Once the Bucks had locked up the top seed in the Eastern Conference, Antetokounmpo sat out Milwaukee's game on April 6 against the Brooklyn Nets with left calf soreness.

All told, last season was the first one in which injuries bothered Antetokounmpo, and he still appeared in 72 regular-season contests for the Bucks.

With Antetokounmpo out of action, the Bucks could turn to Ersan Ilyasova in the starting lineup.