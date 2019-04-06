Thomas Tuchel Wants PSG to Sign 'Three or Four More Players' in the Summer

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel wants the Ligue 1 side to strengthen in the summer by bringing in "three or four more players."

The German spoke about his transfer plans in a pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday's league clash against Strasbourg.

"It's hard to say [how many players will arrive] because I don't know what's going to happen with the players here, if everyone wants to stay or some want to leave," he said. "Today I will say that three or four more players would be good."

Tuchel can clinch the league title in his first season at PSG if his team beat Strasbourg and Lille fail to win at Reims earlier on Sunday.

Yet Tuchel is expecting Lille to take all three points:

The former Borussia Dortmund manager has also seen his team make it through to the Coupe de France final. However, they were knocked out of the Coupe de la Ligue by Guingamp and were beaten in the UEFA Champions League by Manchester United.

PSG have already missed out on one transfer target. Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong will join Barcelona in the summer but said PSG were an option, per Perform (h/t AS).

"PSG was a really good option. I would have had a chance to be a starter. It is one of the best teams in the world, with players like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, as well as a very good coach in Thomas Tuchel. Paris is also not very far from Holland."

The French side appear to be interested in strengthening their defence and midfield when the transfer window reopens.

Goal's Robin Bairner shared their reported targets:

Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane has also emerged as a transfer target, according to AS.

PSG's priority remains the UEFA Champions League, and the club's disappointing exit at the hands of Manchester United is likely to lead to further changes within the squad.

The club already boasts a prolific attack of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Edinson Cavani, but their failure against the Red Devils highlighted the need to strength further back if they are to make an impression on Europe's top competition next season.