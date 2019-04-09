Video: Dwyane Wade's Son Zaire Recreates Commercial as Tribute to Dad

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 10, 2019

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade, right, speaks as his son Zaire looks on, during a ceremony to honor Wade who is playing his final home regular season game when the Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Miami. Wade is retiring at the end of the season. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The Miami Heat have set a sky-high bar for future tribute videos after their offering in honor of retiring guard Dwyane Wade—a 13-time All-Star who was playing in his final home regular-season game Tuesday against the Philadelphia 76ers

The team recreated Wade's 2007 Converse commercial using his oldest son, Zaire, in his father's place:

The original can be found here via Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit:

The tributes and congratulations have been rolling in as Wade's career winds down. Of note, former President Barack Obama offered his congratulations to the three-time NBA champion:

Budweiser also created a tribute video honoring some of Wade's numerous off-court actions and accomplishments:

The Heat guard has averaged 22.0 points, 5.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds during his 16-year career.

