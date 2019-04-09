Video: Dwyane Wade's Son Zaire Recreates Commercial as Tribute to Dad

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The Miami Heat have set a sky-high bar for future tribute videos after their offering in honor of retiring guard Dwyane Wade—a 13-time All-Star who was playing in his final home regular-season game Tuesday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The team recreated Wade's 2007 Converse commercial using his oldest son, Zaire, in his father's place:

The original can be found here via Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit:

The tributes and congratulations have been rolling in as Wade's career winds down. Of note, former President Barack Obama offered his congratulations to the three-time NBA champion:

Budweiser also created a tribute video honoring some of Wade's numerous off-court actions and accomplishments:

The Heat guard has averaged 22.0 points, 5.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds during his 16-year career.