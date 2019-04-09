Video: Dwyane Wade's Son Zaire Recreates Commercial as Tribute to Dad

Video: Dwyane Wade's Son Zaire Recreates Commercial as Tribute to DadApril 10, 2019
The Miami Heat have set a sky-high bar for future tribute videos after their offering in honor of retiring guard Dwyane Wade—a 13-time All-Star who was playing in his final home regular-season game Tuesday against the Philadelphia 76ers.
The team recreated Wade's 2007 Converse commercial using his oldest son, Zaire, in his father's place:
.@DwyaneWade's son, Zaire, recreated Wade's old commercial to introduce his dad ahead of his last regular season home game in Wade County. 👏 https://t.co/CWj3fqO57q
The original can be found here via Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit:
Here's @DwyaneWade in his 2007 Converse commercial. This is the one his son Zaire re-did tonight before the Heat game. Anyone else from @MarquetteU about to listen to #StreetsHaveNoName? https://t.co/dZNb3fySNt
The tributes and congratulations have been rolling in as Wade's career winds down. Of note, former President Barack Obama offered his congratulations to the three-time NBA champion:
No. 44 salutes No. 3. #L3GACY Special words for @DwyaneWade from @BarackObama! https://t.co/GADfeq4jT6
Budweiser also created a tribute video honoring some of Wade's numerous off-court actions and accomplishments:
.@DwyaneWade’s legacy is bigger than basketball. Watch how we surprised him in honor of his #OneLastDance. #ThisBudsFor3 https://t.co/naFsONpRjN
The Heat guard has averaged 22.0 points, 5.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds during his 16-year career.
