Full WWE WrestleMania 35 Match Card and Best Possible Finishes for Top Bouts

Credit: WWE.com

Sunday night, fans from all over the globe will descend upon MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, for WrestleMania 35 with expectations for a blow-away show that not only wraps up WWE's most prominent stories but propels the company's top stars in the weeks and months proceeding the annual extravaganza.

As such, the finishes of the night's highest-profile bouts become exponentially more important.

A great ending can inspire excitement, a poor one apathy.

With WWE using Sunday's results to look toward its future and a major move to Fox later in 2019, these are the finishes that would help the company build momentum as it attempts to avoid what is typically a cool-down period following WrestleMania.

Match Card

Triple Threat, Winner Takes All match for the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships: Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE Championship match: Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan

Universal Championship match: Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar

Intercontinental Championship match: Finn Balor vs. Bobby Lashley

United States Championship match: Rey Mysterio vs. Samoa Joe

Raw Tag Team Championships match: Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs. The Revival

SmackDown Tag Team Championships match: The Usos vs. Aleister Black and Ricochet vs. The Bar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev

Women's Tag Team Championships match: Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs. The IIconics vs. Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka

Cruiserweight Championship match: Tony Nese vs. Buddy Murphy

No Holds Barred: Triple H vs. Batista

Falls Count Anywhere: The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Women's Battle Royal

Best Finishes for Top Matches

WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan

There is only one finish for Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan that could leave fans satiated after the emotional journey they took on this Road to WrestleMania: Kingston delivers Trouble in Paradise and pins Bryan's shoulders to the mat for a three-count and his first WWE Championship reign.

Anything other than Kingston raising the title overhead, celebrating with Big E and Xavier Woods and realizing the goal he has worked 11 years to achieve would be a major disappointment. Worse, it would render the entire storyline a meaningless exercise.

A Bryan victory would serve as little more than a middle finger to the audience that has bought into, understood and accepted every screwjob along the way in hopes of seeing Kingston finally win the big one. That would put a damper on a show with unlimited potential to send home almost all of the product's fans happy and content.

Triple Threat Winner Takes All Match: Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

There are those who will point to Sunday's match and argue until they are blue in the face that Becky Lynch must pin or submit Rousey to win the WrestleMania 35 main event and capture the titles. If Rousey were definitely on her way out of the company, with no shot at a return anytime relatively soon, then Lynch should score the fall on her.

If that is not the case and Rousey is sticking around or will be back for SummerSlam, it is a whole other story.

Lynch vs. Rousey, one-on-one, is a match there is still a great deal of interest in. Look no further than at the fans who were upset when Flair was added to the WrestleMania match. The Twitter exchanges, the intensity demonstrated by the performers when they share the ring and the desire to see The Man become the first woman to deal Rowdy a loss in WWE make it a marquee bout the promotion would be silly not to capitalize on.

The best finish Sunday, depending on the situation with Rousey, is for Lynch to tap out or pin Flair.

It keeps the Lynch-Rousey feud going, sets up a one-on-one contest between the two and, most importantly, gives fans the happy ending to The Man's championship quest they deserve.

Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar

There is something about the way in which Seth Rollins left Brock Lesnar prone on Raw that leaves an uneasiness hanging over the Universal Championship match and increases The Architect's odds of leaving WrestleMania with the top prize on the Raw brand.

Whether it unfolds as many would hope it does remains to be seen, but the best finish for bout would see the culmination of Rollins' journey back to the top of a WWE mountain he once ruled.

We know Lesnar is susceptible to the Stomp. We witnessed it Monday on Raw. We also know from the Survivor Series match with Daniel Bryan and his Royal Rumble sprint against Finn Balor that his midsection is his weakness.

A finish that sees Rollins exploit that stomach area, bringing Lesnar to his knees and setting him up for the Stomp that wins him the title would be a logical and satisfying conclusion. Stories from past matches are revisited, Lesnar does a rare WrestleMania job and WWE confirms its commitment to Rollins and repays him for carrying the Raw brand on his back over the past year.

It is the ending fans want and the finish Rollins deserves.