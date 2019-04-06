Red Sox News: Brock Holt Placed on 10-Day IL with Scratched Cornea

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 6, 2019

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 05: Brock Holt #12 of the Boston Red Sox bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the MLB game at Chase Field on April 05, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks defeated the Red Sox 15-8. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox placed second baseman Brock Holt on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of a scratched cornea.

Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reported the update and noted the Red Sox recalled infielder Tzu-Wei Lin to fill the void on the 25-man roster.

It's unclear when the injury occurred. No timetable was provided for his return.

Holt, who's played a super-utility role for Boston in recent years, has garnered regular playing time at second base in the early stages of the 2019 season with longtime starter Dustin Pedroia also on the IL.

The 30-year-old Texas native has struggled with just one hit in 16 at-bats (.063 average), two walks and seven strikeouts across six appearances.

Holt posted a .277/.362/.411 triple-slash line with seven home runs and seven stolen bases in 109 games last year. He added a .894 OPS across 27 at-bats during the team's playoff run as the Red Sox went on to win the 2018 World Series.

Eduardo Nunez should receive a lion's share of the starts at second with Holt and Pedroia sidelined. Lin brings similar versatility to Holt, so he'll probably garner playing time at a couple different positions during his stint in the majors.

As a whole, it's been a sluggish start for the defending champions, with a 2-7 record through nine games.

Related

    Price Rips MLB's Marketing of Mookie, Other African-American Stars

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Price Rips MLB's Marketing of Mookie, Other African-American Stars

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Porcello, Brian Johnson Shellacked in 15-8 Loss to D-Backs

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    Porcello, Brian Johnson Shellacked in 15-8 Loss to D-Backs

    Logan Mullen
    via NESN.com

    Blue Jays' Hilarious Answer to Smoak Question 😂

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Blue Jays' Hilarious Answer to Smoak Question 😂

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Can the Red Sox Learn Lessons from the 2014 Hangover?

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    Can the Red Sox Learn Lessons from the 2014 Hangover?

    WEEI
    via WEEI