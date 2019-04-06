Red Sox News: Brock Holt Placed on 10-Day IL with Scratched Cornea

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox placed second baseman Brock Holt on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of a scratched cornea.

Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reported the update and noted the Red Sox recalled infielder Tzu-Wei Lin to fill the void on the 25-man roster.

It's unclear when the injury occurred. No timetable was provided for his return.

Holt, who's played a super-utility role for Boston in recent years, has garnered regular playing time at second base in the early stages of the 2019 season with longtime starter Dustin Pedroia also on the IL.

The 30-year-old Texas native has struggled with just one hit in 16 at-bats (.063 average), two walks and seven strikeouts across six appearances.

Holt posted a .277/.362/.411 triple-slash line with seven home runs and seven stolen bases in 109 games last year. He added a .894 OPS across 27 at-bats during the team's playoff run as the Red Sox went on to win the 2018 World Series.

Eduardo Nunez should receive a lion's share of the starts at second with Holt and Pedroia sidelined. Lin brings similar versatility to Holt, so he'll probably garner playing time at a couple different positions during his stint in the majors.

As a whole, it's been a sluggish start for the defending champions, with a 2-7 record through nine games.