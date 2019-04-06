Pep Guardiola Return to Barcelona Would Be 'Great for the Club,' Says President

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

It would be "great for the club" to bring Pep Guardiola "back home" to Barcelona one day, according to club president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Guardiola, who was born in Catalonia, previously enjoyed huge success at the Camp Nou.

He graduated from the Barcelona youth academy in 1990 and won 14 major honours in 11 years in the senior setup.

Guardiola returned to the club in 2007 as Barcelona B coach and then replaced Frank Rijkaard as Blaugrana boss in 2008. He subsequently led Barca to three La Liga titles and two UEFA Champions League triumphs, among other silverware, in a four-year tenure.

Now in charge at Manchester City after a successful three-year spell with Bayern Munich, Guardiola is widely regarded as the best coach in the world.

Bartomeu told ESPN that the 48-year-old would likely be on any shortlist when the time comes to replace current Barca boss Ernesto Valverde (h/t Football Espana):

"He took the decision to leave and, of course, when Barca are looking for a new coach I am sure he will be one of the next board's candidates. I think Pep said recently that he didn't see himself as the first team Coach again, but maybe with the academy. He's very clear on the club's philosophy and style of play and to be able to bring him back home would be great for the club and for the players."

It is unlikely Valverde, 55, will leave his post as Barcelona manager anytime soon because he recently signed a new contract that could extend to 2021.

He succeeded Luis Enrique in the Barca top job in May 2017 and led the side to a La Liga and Copa del Rey double in 2017-18.

Valverde looks well set to repeat the trick in 2018-19, as Barca are eight points clear at the top of La Liga and face Valencia in May's Copa del Rey final.

The Catalan giants are also among the favourites to win the UEFA Champions League:

Since they last won Europe's elite club competition in 2014-15, they have exited the tournament three times in a row at the quarter-final stage.

That should not happen in the last eight this year; they have drawn a Manchester United side that looks better under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but is still lacking world-class quality throughout the squad.