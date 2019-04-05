Cris Cyborg 'Very Excited' to Root for Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35

John Locher/Associated Press

While the reception from the WWE Universe for Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35 is likely to be vitriolic, she will have one unlikely fan watching her Sunday.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Cris Cyborg admitted she's looking forward to watching Rousey take on Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

"Yes, I will," she said. "I'm gonna be very excited. I think Ronda's doing great. She's showing girls from MMA can do it same thing."

Rousey and Cyborg is one of those dream mixed martial arts matches that never wound up happening. Cyborg signed with UFC in March 2015 when Rousey was still undefeated and looked like the most unstoppable fighter in the world.

UFC President Dana White told reporters in November 2016 both women wanted to fight, but Rousey was already committed to a matchup with Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 that wound up being her final MMA bout to date.

Since Cyborg doesn't have to contend with Rousey in the Octagon, the former UFC women's featherweight champion can sit back as her rival tries to retain the Raw women's title in the first women's main event at WrestleMania.