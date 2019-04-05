LeBron James: 'Absolutely Fair' for Lakers Fans to Carry High Expectations

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The proverbial white flag has been planted by the 2018-19 Los Angeles Lakers, and LeBron James understands the frustration associated with his first season as a Laker.

James sat down with Allie Clifton of Spectrum SportsNet and discussed this disappointing 35-44 season that sees the Lakers on the outside looking in at the playoffs for the sixth season in a row:

"I wouldn't have come here if I didn't believe that this franchise was all about winning. ... It's absolutely fair that our fans feel the way they feel. Because when you are a Los Angeles Laker, and you've done the things that you've done over the course of time of being part of this organization, all the way from Minneapolis, all the way to Los Angeles, that's how it should be.

"It's like, we're either competing for a championship or we're winning championships. And I love that. That's why I'm here."

The 34-year-old 15-time All-Star has appeared in just 55 games in his first season with L.A., averaging 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists.

James was shut down for the season on March 30.

James missed 17 games throughout December and January with a groin injury, highlighting the many injuries which have impacting the Lakers this season.

Second-year point guard Lonzo Ball went down with an ankle sprain on Jan. 19 that eventually ended his season, while forward Brandon Ingram missed seven games due to a sprained ankle in December before his season was cut short by deep vein thrombosis in his right arm. Ingram last played on March 2.

Outside of the injury bug, it has been a comedy of errors in L.A.

Any team chemistry built up around James evaporated when New Orleans Pelicans All-Star forward Anthony Davis requested a trade on Jan. 28, causing the Lakers to put all of their young players on the block as they heavily pursued Davis.

Now, as he will not play in the postseason for the first time since 2005, James' traditional "Zero Dark Thirty" mode will be directed toward bringing in players of Davis' caliber to boost the Lakers into title contention.

On March 24, James sweared to fans, "the spell won't last much longer!"

L.A. will need a strong summer to deliver on his promise.