LeBron James Compares Kevin Durant, Tracy McGrady: 2 Smooth, Silent Killers

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 5, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 04: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks to Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors during a timeout in the first half at Staples Center on April 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

After previously sending NBA Twitter into a frenzy about a potential reunion with Kyrie Irving, LeBron James is now stoking the fires around Kevin Durant.  

Responding to a SLAM Online video about the parallels between Durant and Tracy McGrady, James called both players "2 of the smoothest/silent killers the game will ever see!"

Those comments come on the heels of James and Durant having a chat on the court during Thursday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. 

Because James never seems to do anything by accident, it wasn't a surprise that the internet reacted to the situation as only it can:

Of course, it's totally plausible that James and Durant are friends who just wanted to say a few words to each other. 

McGrady was one of the most lethal scorers in the NBA during his playing days. He led the league in scoring twice. Durant has done it four times and has shot at least 50 percent from the field in seven consecutive seasons. 

Since James and the Lakers would seem to be in the market for another superstar this offseason, and Durant can potentially be a free agent if he opts out of his Warriors contract, the most logical explanation is the four-time NBA MVP is trying to recruit the two-time NBA Finals MVP to join him in L.A. 

