Dwyane Wade Says He'll Be in Therapy to Fill Void of NBA Retirement

Dwyane Wade's "One Last Dance" only has a few more songs left, and Wade opened up to ESPN's Rachel Nichols about how he will handle the realities of his retirement once the Miami Heat's 2018-19 season ends.

In an interview for Nichols' daily ESPN show, The Jump, the 37-year-old three-time NBA champion said that he will see a therapist to help him adjust to a new normal:

"I'll be in therapy. Seriously. I meant it. It is going to be a big change. I told my wife [Gabrielle Union], I said, 'I need to do therapy, and we need to do it a little bit.'

"I was always against someone that don't know me telling me how to live my life or giving me instructions. But I need someone to talk to about it because it is a big change. Even though I got a long life to live, other great things I can accomplish and do, it's not this. So it's going to be different."

In September, Wade announced that the 2018-19 season would be his last and dubbed the upcoming season "One Last Dance" with an emotional YouTube video:

The Heat drafted Wade as the No. 5 overall pick in 2003. The 13-time All-Star has become a legend in Miami as Miami-Dade County has been nicknamed Miami-Wade county.

All three of Wade's championships (2006, 2012, 2013) have come with the Heat, though he did have short stints with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers from 2016 to 2018 before finishing his career with the Heat.

Heading into Friday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami (38-40) is a half-game behind the Orlando Magic for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with four regular-season games to go.