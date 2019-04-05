Becky Lynch Says Ronda Rousey Will Retire If She Loses at WrestleMania 35

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Associated Press

Anyone hoping to avoid a potential spoiler for the WrestleMania 35 main event should pay no attention to what Becky Lynch had to say about her winner-take-all clash with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Lynch said Rousey will retire from WWE if she loses the Raw women's championship on Sunday.

"She won't be able to hack it," Lynch said. "She won't be able to take it. She won't be able to look defeat in the face and say I can come back from this."

It's probably not an accident that Lynch would tease a Rousey retirement if she loses since that's been talked about for months leading up to WrestleMania.

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Chuck Carroll of CBS Los Angeles) reported in January that Rousey is "expected to leave" WWE after WrestleMania 35, though he did add "nothing is set in stone yet."

WWE said in a statement to TMZ that Rousey is under contract until April 2021.

Even if Rousey doesn't completely leave professional wrestling following Sunday's show, it's plausible she could take a sabbatical and return at a major show, like SummerSlam in August or next year's WrestleMania.

Regardless of what Rousey's future plans are, her next order of business is headlining WWE's biggest show of the year against Lynch and Flair in the most-hyped women's match in company history.