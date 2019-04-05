Josh Rosen Trade Rumors: Cardinals Haven't Had Talks with Interested Teams

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 5, 2019

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals reportedly have not engaged in trade discussions regarding quarterback Josh Rosen.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cards have not shown a willingness to trade the second-year quarterback, who Arizona selected with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

A great deal of trade speculation has surrounded Rosen in recent weeks since the Cardinals have been heavily linked to Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft and also met with the former Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

