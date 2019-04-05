Josh Rosen Trade Rumors: Cardinals Haven't Had Talks with Interested Teams

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals reportedly have not engaged in trade discussions regarding quarterback Josh Rosen.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cards have not shown a willingness to trade the second-year quarterback, who Arizona selected with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

A great deal of trade speculation has surrounded Rosen in recent weeks since the Cardinals have been heavily linked to Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft and also met with the former Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner.

