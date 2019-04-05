Browns Rumors: Former Steelers S Morgan Burnett to Sign Contract with CLE

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Safety Morgan Burnett is reportedly set to sign with the Cleveland Browns, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said Burnett would get a two-year deal.

In 11 games with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, Burnett registered 30 tackles, six passes defended and no interceptions. He was released by Pittsburgh on April 1.

Prior to joining the Steelers, Burnett was selected in the third round of the 2010 NFL draft by the Green Bay Packers, and he went on to spend the first eight years of his career in Green Bay.

During his time with the Packers, Burnett registered 100 or more tackles in a season in four different campaigns. He was also part of the Packers team that beat the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV at the conclusion of the 2010 season.

Burnett is a hard-hitting player who also has some experience playing linebacker in certain packages.

For his NFL career, Burnett has 747 tackles, 50 passes defended, nine interceptions, eight forced fumbles and 7.5 sacks.

In Cleveland, Burnett will likely compete for a starting safety spot with Jermaine Whitehead. Following the trade of safety Jabrill Peppers to the New York Giants in the Odell Beckham Jr. deal, the Browns needed a versatile safety like Burnett in the fold.

If Burnett earns a starting job, he will reunite with former Packers defensive back Damarious Randall, who is Cleveland's other starting safety.

While the Burnett signing isn't as splashy as trading for Beckham or signing running back Kareem Hunt, he fills a significant area of need for a defense that ranked just 25th in the NFL against the pass last season.