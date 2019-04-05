Sergio Aguero 'Almost Fit' for FA Cup vs. Brighton, Pep Guardiola Says

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Sergio Aguero is "almost fit" and will travel with Manchester City for their FA Cup semi-final against Brighton & Hove Albion at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The Argentinian striker, who is the current leading scorer in the Premier League with 19 goals, missed City's 2-0 midweek win over Cardiff City after being taken off in the second half against Fulham.

But Guardiola hinted there is hope he will play at Wembley:

The Spanish manager said that Oleksandr Zinchenko is definitely ruled out, although he did not reveal who will play at left-back instead, per Charlotte Duncker of the Manchester Evening News:

"I think he said in a statement yesterday, 10 to 12 days he will be back hopefully. I almost decided [who will play left-back], of course no I can't give indication as to who."

City are heavy favourites to advance to the FA Cup final, not least as they have won their last three fixtures against Brighton.

They have also already won a trophy at Wembley this season after beating Chelsea on penalties in the Carabao Cup final back in February.

The FA Cup is another part of a potential quadruple, which also includes the Premier League and UEFA Champions League, that City could win this season.

Guardiola has never won the FA Cup before, and the last time City claimed the storied trophy was back in 2011.

They look well set to break that run in 2019, although Watford and Wolverhampton Wanderers, who contest the other semi-final on Sunday, are both capable of causing an upset against City, assuming the Sky Blues make the final.