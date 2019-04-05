Max Allegri: 'Good Signs' Cristiano Ronaldo Will Be Fit for Juventus' Ajax Trip

Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has said Cristiano Ronaldo is "better," and although he will not play against AC Milan on Saturday, he could return for the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg against Ajax on Wednesday.

Ronaldo, 34, has not played for Juve since his hat-trick on March 12 against Atletico Madrid helped them turn around a 2-0 deficit in the last 16 of the Champions League.

He picked up a thigh injury while on international duty with Portugal, but Allegri has now provided a positive update, per James Westwood of Goal: "Ronaldo is better. Five days from Amsterdam there are good signs. He is doing everything to be there, and we hope to have him available, but he won't be included tomorrow in the squad to face Milan."

Juventus are 18 points clear at the top of Serie A with eight games of the season remaining.

They need just two more wins to clinch an eighth consecutive Scudetto, something they could likely achieve easily even if Ronaldo were out for the rest of the season.

The former Real Madrid forward is vital, though, for Juventus' Champions League prospects.

His remarkable form in Europe's biggest competition—he is the all-time top scorer and has won the famous trophy five times—was a key reason Juve spent £99.2 million to sign Ronaldo last summer.

His hat-trick against Atleti when it was most needed proved the Portuguese superstar is still more than capable of producing his best at crucial moments.

Ronaldo's record in the Champions League knockout rounds is staggering:

And if he can return to fitness and find top form for the quarter-finals and beyond this season, Juve are arguably favourites to win the Champions League.

They have just two titles to their name, the same amount as Benfica, Porto and Nottingham Forest, and the last time they won the Champions League was back in 1996.

The Old Lady have, though, lost in seven finals, including 2017 and 2015.

Juventus boast a squad that has been knocking on the door of Champions League glory recently, and Ronaldo could be the missing piece as long as he is fit and firing.