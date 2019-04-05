Kevin Durant: LeBron James Talk During Lakers Game 'Wasn't Even That Serious'April 5, 2019
Stand down, lip readers.
Golden State Warriors All-Star Kevin Durant said his chat with LeBron James during his team's 108-90 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday "wasn't even that serious."
The two were seen covering their mouths as they talked to each other with James sidelined, and Durant seemed amused by the entire ordeal, per Mark Medina of the Mercury News:
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kevin Durant amused about the lip readers dissecting what he and LeBron James were talking about with their mouths covered https://t.co/Dd2n0tKNCT
Even the potential of Durant talking about his future with other players is sure to generate discussions in NBA circles, seeing that he has a player option on his contract for next season. This also comes after James told Howard Beck of Bleacher Report it is "very critical to me and my future" that the Lakers sign another star this offseason.
However, all indications are that the two were just catching up and having a little fun—perhaps at the rumor mill's expense—during what was otherwise a blowout win for the Warriors.
As for the actual game, Durant finished with 15 points, eight assists and six rebounds as Golden State moved two games ahead of the Denver Nuggets in the race for the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed.
