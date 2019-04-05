Warriors' Steve Kerr: Luke Walton Had 'Impossible' Job with Lakers Amid Injuries

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton may be nearing the end of his tenure, with Marc Stein of the New York Times reporting on March 3 that the "prevailing assumption in league coaching circles remains that Walton will almost certainly be dismissed after the season."

Walton has at least one defender in Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, however, who noted Thursday the "impossible job" the 39-year-old faced.

Kerr specifically pointed out the injuries the Lakers have suffered.

LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball, who all started in Los Angeles' opening game, only played together 23 times. The Lakers went 15-8 during that stretch and have gone 20-36 otherwise during a 35-44 campaign with three games left to be played.

Rajon Rondo also missed nearly half the season with injuries. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, JaVale McGee and Kuzma are the only three Lakers with at least 70 games played.

Otherwise, the Lakers were affected by the trade rumors surrounding New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis, as Kuzma noted (h/t Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen & Roll):

"Like I've said before, that was our first time around and a lot of us kind of let it get to us, but as professionals we can't," Kuzma said.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Ball, Ingram, Kuzma and Josh Hart were offered to the Pelicans.

The injuries and rumors only compound the pressure of playing for a popular (but losing) blue-chip franchise in a big market with a massive fanbase that hasn't made the playoffs in six years.

Ultimately, few coaches would have found success, and Walton may be a casualty of a near-impossible situation.