Steph Curry, Kevin Durant Lead Warriors to Rout over Lakers Without LeBron James

The Golden State Warriors moved a step closer to clinching the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with a 108-90 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at Staples Center.

Golden State has won three in a row and is two games clear of the Denver Nuggets in the race for the top seed.

DeMarcus Cousins led the way with a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Kevin Durant (15 points, eight assists, six rebounds) and Draymond Green (12 points, six assists, four boards) provided support. Stephen Curry had just seven points but added 10 rebounds and seven assists, and Quinn Cook (18 points) played well off the bench.

Johnathan Williams (17 points, 13 rebounds) spearheaded the effort in defeat for a Lakers team playing without LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball.

What’s Next?

Both teams are in action Friday, with the Lakers facing the Los Angeles Clippers and the Warriors hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers.

