Windhorst: LeBron James Struggling to Get Top NBA Players to Join Space Jam 2

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is supposed to start filming Space Jam 2 this summer, but he's running into one large problem.

ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst reported Thursday on The Jump (h/t LeBron Wire's Erik Garcia Gundersen) that James is struggling to get commitments to play supporting roles from some of his NBA colleagues.

Bryan Kalbrosky of HoopsHype added that players might be balking at the salaries they'd receive for their involvement.

Michael Jordan famously starred in the original Space Jam. Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, Muggsy Bogues, Shawn Bradley and Larry Johnson, all of whom were active NBA players at the time, joined him in the film and had limited screen time.

Windhorst's report isn't too surprising.

The idea of being in Space Jam 2 and playing second fiddle to James may not sound all that attractive for a star who's already earning millions of dollars and likely enjoying a big profile away from the court. The filming will also eat into the offseason during what is already a FIBA Basketball World Cup year.

James' production company, SpringHill Entertainment, announced Space Jam 2 will hit theaters on July 16, 2021.