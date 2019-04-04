Andrew Bogut: Lakers 'Went Against Their Word' When They Waived Me

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

More than one year after being waived by the Los Angeles Lakers, Andrew Bogut is still upset with the team as he prepares for a postseason run with the Golden State Warriors.

Per Mark Medina of the Bay Area News Group, Bogut said the Lakers "went against their word" and that he was "basically lied to" when he was waived in January 2018.

Bogut noted the Lakers told his agent they "have no concerns" if he's healthy, which led to him signing a one-year deal for the veteran's minimum in September 2017.

The Lakers signed Bogut as he was coming off a fractured tibia suffered in his first game with the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 6. He began the 2017-18 season coming off the bench before a brief five-game stretch in December when head coach Luke Walton used him as a starter.

Los Angeles announced it requested waivers for Bogut on Jan. 6, 2018. The 34-year-old started the 2018-19 season playing for Australia's Sydney Kings of the National Basketball League.

After the NBL season concluded in March, Bogut signed a one-year deal to return to Golden State. He previously played for the team from 2012 to '16, winning an NBA title in 2014-15.