WWE Rumors: The Undertaker Expected to Be in New Jersey for WrestleMania 35

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 4, 2019

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR WWE - Undertaker gazes at the crowd after what could be his final WrestleMania match on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images for WWE)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

With WrestleMania 35 days away, The Undertaker is reportedly making the trek to New Jersey.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported The Deadman will be "in town for the festivities," but it's unclear what—if any—role he'll have at Sunday's event, which takes place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Miz Claps Back at John Oliver

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Miz Claps Back at John Oliver

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Full WrestleMania Projections for Each Champ 🔮

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Full WrestleMania Projections for Each Champ 🔮

    Aaron Bower
    via Bleacher Report

    5 Possible Options for Cena's Role at WrestleMania

    WWE logo
    WWE

    5 Possible Options for Cena's Role at WrestleMania

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report

    Inside One of the Greatest Mania Stories of All Time

    How Triple H, Undertaker and Shawn Michaels crafted an epic saga we may never see matched

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Inside One of the Greatest Mania Stories of All Time

    How Triple H, Undertaker and Shawn Michaels crafted an epic saga we may never see matched

    Kevin Wong
    via Bleacher Report