76ers' James Ennis Out 2 Weeks with Quad Injury, Will Miss Start of NBA Playoffs

Glenn James/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers wing James Ennis has suffered a right quad contusion and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, according to Rich Hofmann of The Athletic.

Ennis is the team's backup wing and started for the injured Jimmy Butler during Philadelphia's 122-102 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old has averaged 5.3 points on 41.0 percent shooting and 3.6 rebounds in 18 games for the 76ers. He joined Philadelphia on Feb. 7 after the Houston Rockets traded him for cash considerations.

The Ennis injury puts the 76ers in a pickle, which Hofmann referenced when he noted the team's uncertain backup wing picture in Ennis' absence.

Philadelphia only has three wings (Butler, Ennis and JJ Redick) in the rotation. Butler and Redick start, leaving Ennis as the only reserve at the position.

Jonathon Simmons is the most logical answer to take Ennis' place. He's averaged 3.8 points on 39.0 percent shooting in 13 games for the 76ers after the Orlando Magic traded him to Philadelphia on Feb. 7. The 29-year-old has only averaged 12.5 minutes per game in a 76ers uniform.

However, Simmons has only played three of his team's 10 games ahead of a matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. One of those three appearances was a four-minute outing against the Mavs when the 76ers were short on depth with Butler out.

Rookie Zhaire Smith got 10 minutes of playing time, theoretically making him an option going forward. However, Smith has played just two games due to a foot fracture suffered in August and a thoracoscopy in September following an allergic reaction to sesame. That lack of experience would be tough to trust in a playoff setting.

Head coach Brett Brown spoke with Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer and other reporters about Simmons' lack of playing time, noting a wrist injury he endured in Orlando as well his transition into Philadelphia as obstacles.

"Really, he hasn't been given much opportunity," Brown said.

Simmons also lost time to the aforementioned Ennis.

"James kind of went ahead, some based on performance and some based on bigger guards and matchup reasons,” Brown said. "It's sort of been going that way."

Ennis will be out for at least the start of the playoffs, however, with the postseason set to begin on April 13. The 76ers need to figure out an answer quickly.