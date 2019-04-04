Ronda Rousey: WrestleMania Match vs. Becky Lynch 'Do-or-Die Moment for Me'

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

As one-third of the first-ever women's main event in WrestleMania history, Ronda Rousey is putting a lot of pressure on herself to live up to expectations.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Rousey called Sunday's WWE extravaganza a "do-or-die moment" for her against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair for the WWE Raw and SmackDown women's championships.

As Rousey prepares for her WrestleMania 35 spotlight match at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, speculation about her future in a WWE ring continues to be a hot topic.

The Raw women's champion trolled the WWE universe on April Fool's Day in a video with her husband, Travis Browne, declaring she would start the next phase of her life as a jazz singer after Sunday.

Rousey's future has been discussed since January when Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.com) reported WrestleMania is expected to be her last match in WWE.

A WWE spokesman refuted the report, telling TMZ that Rousey is under contract through April 10, 2021.

Regardless of what Rousey's future holds, the former UFC superstar has left her mark on WWE in just over one year as a full-time performer for the company. She headlined the first-ever all women's pay-per-view, defeating Nikki Bella at Evolution last October, and is in the biggest match on the biggest show of 2019.