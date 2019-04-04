Youri Tielemans Discusses Future Amid Manchester United, Spurs Rumours

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans has said he doesn't know what's in store for him in the summer but would love to stay with the Foxes amid rumours Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on the young Belgian.

The on-loan starlet spoke to Sky Sports, saying it's unclear to him what will happen once his loan deal expires:

"I do not know what is going to happen this summer. I feel really good here, but I have to see the other options too. That is normal, and I do not have to rush myself.

"We are now in April and we will see over the next months.

"At Leicester, I can be part of something great. They will have a new training ground, the stadium will be much better than it is now with more fans coming over.

"So it can be something great for the future."

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manager Brendan Rodgers also addressed Tielemans' future, per TalkSport's Josh Fordham, saying the Foxes will speak to his parent club, AS Monaco, and praising the 21-year-old's tremendous talent:

"It's always difficult because he is a Monaco player. I'm sure there will be discussions between the clubs―he is a wonderful talent.

"I think you can see he is clearly an outstanding young player. He has a terrific view of the game, for someone who is just 21 he has tremendous maturity. The thing is with him, he is only going to get better."

According to Fordham, both United and Spurs have taken note of his incredible run of form since he completed his loan switch in January, and they could be in on the former Anderlecht man in the summer.

Sportswriter John Bennett assumes there will be quite the battle to land him once the season is over:

Tielemans has made a phenomenal start to life in the Premier League.

His development had stalled at Monaco, where he fell out with manager Leonardo Jardim and was one of the victims of the club's struggles the last two seasons. Leicester took a chance on the youngster, and it's paid off, as he has flashed all of the world-class potential that prompted the French side to invest in him.

According to WhoScored.com, he ranks among Europe's best under-21 players this season, a remarkable achievement considering his poor form in Monaco during the first half of the campaign:

But while his excellent form has been great news for Leicester, it also means they'll face a real battle to land him on a permanent deal in the summer. Bigger clubs with deeper pockets will be in the mix, and it might be hard to convince the talented midfielder to turn down such opportunities.

One advantage is the presence of Rodgers, who Tielemans praised in his interview, and the familiarity the player has with Leicester. After his struggles in Monaco, he may opt to stick with the Foxes a little longer, rather than risk another setback elsewhere.