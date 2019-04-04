Stephen Curry: Playoffs 'Different' Without LeBron James; Lakers Will Regroup

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

LeBron James will miss the playoffs for the first time since the 2004-05 season, and even Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is adjusting to that fact.

"Obviously the rest of the league continues to go, a lot of talent, a lot of great storylines, people chasing championships. But he's had an amazing run. Pretty sure he'll be able to reset for next year and regroup," Curry said, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com. "It's just different [with James not in the postseason]."

