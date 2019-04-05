Real Madrid vs. Eibar: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid's hopes of a second-placed finish in La Liga hang in the balance as they host Eibar on Saturday.

Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane recently suffered his first loss after returning to the club, with Valencia defeating Real 2-1 on Wednesday.

Atletico Madrid hold a five-point advantage over their neighbours, but must travel to Barcelona as they attempt to maintain the gap.

Eibar arrive in good form having battled to 10th in Spain's top division.

Time: 3:15 a.m. (BST)/10:15 a.m. (ET)

Date: Saturday, April 6

TV Info: BeIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Eleven Sports 1 (UK), BeIN Sports Connect (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

Odds: Real win: 1-4, Eibar win: 10-1, draw: 5-1

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker.

The return of Zidane has given Madrid fans great hope, but the size of the task for the Frenchman is becoming apparent.

A 2-1 defeat at the Mestalla Stadium on Wednesday proved the current Real team is a long way short of the side which captured three UEFA Champions League trophies in a row.

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The 33-time La Liga winners have fallen miles behind Barca, and rebuilding will need to be precise during the summer.

As Lionel Messi continues to strut his stuff for the Catalans, Madrid miss a talisman who can deliver goals and points as Cristiano Ronaldo did.

When the Portuguese departed for Juventus last summer, Real lost more than a forward. They lost the figurehead and heartbeat of their organisation.

However, the return of Zidane promises the reining European champions can climb the mountain again before they potentially slip into insignificance.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

The visit of Eibar is not something that would usually bother Madrid supporters, but the Basque minnows have experienced a promising campaign.

Eibar have lost only twice in the past 11 La Liga outings, and the Gunsmiths are punching above their weight.

The club improved their final league position four years running and are on course to make it a fifth if they end the season in eighth or above.

Eibar's success has come from a knack of finding the back of the net despite their lack of star power.

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

This could be repeated at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, with Zidane's men in a state of flux after a painful season.

Marcelo is suspended for the encounter, weakening the hosts in defence, with Daniel Carvajal and Thibaut Courtois fighting for fitness.

Finishing third would not be a surprise for Los Blancos, but to end the season behind both Barca and Atleti would be a bitter pill to swallow.

Real president Flornetino Perez is likely to authorise extreme spending in the summer, allowing Zidane the chance to resurrect his managerial career during the fundamental rebuilding of the starting XI in the capital.