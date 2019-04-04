Mario Gotze Discusses Jurgen Klopp, Hints at Future Liverpool Transfer

TF-Images/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund forward Mario Gotze has revealed he still talks to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp regularly and hinted he could move to Anfield to seek a new challenge.

Speaking to Bild (h/t Goal's Chris Burton), Gotze explained how he spoke to Klopp in 2016 before completing a move back to Dortmund from Bayern Munich.

Liverpool were said to be interested in his services at the time, and the two haven't stopped talking since:

"He [Klopp] knew that I wanted to leave Bayern. Of course, we talked. He knows me very well and that I am always looking for new challenges. I often speak to Klopp. He brought me to the first team when I was 17 and he made it all possible. We never stopped talking."

He also discussed working under Klopp and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, saying it's hard to compare the two:

"They are difficult to compare because they pursue different philosophies. The fact is that both are extremely successful.

"I am grateful to have worked with two such outstanding coaches. I watch the games of both teams as often as possible, the title fight in the Premier League is extremely exciting."

Per Burton, his current contract is set to expire in 2020, at which point he could complete a free transfer to another club.

Gotze played the best football of his career under Klopp, emerging as a star prospect and later a Bundesliga stud at the Signal Iduna Park.

Here's a look at some of his career highlights in Germany:

With Klopp coaching him, Gotze was a dynamic attacking midfielder with tremendous range and vision, as well as an eye for goal. German giants Bayern triggered his release clause ahead of the 2013-14 season, where he gained more experience playing further up the pitch, occasionally as a false nine.

The summer of 2014 saw his greatest professional success when he scored the winning goal at the World Cup, but injuries soon started to halt his momentum. It would ultimately lead to a return to Dortmund in 2016, where a muscular disease further threatened his career.

Now 26, Gotze has rediscovered some of his old magic, scoring four goals and six assists in the Bundesliga this season. He's been a regular for BVB the last two months, helping the team in the race for the title.

As a free agent in 2020, he could present an intriguing value pickup. While the hype surrounding Gotze has died down significantly, there's no denying how good he was under Klopp; if the tactician worked with him again, he could perhaps unlock that potential.

At the very least he would add valuable depth at a relatively minimal cost if no transfer fee is necessary.