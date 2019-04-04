Stephen Curry Considering Moving Due to Commute to Warriors' New Arena

Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors are moving from the Oracle Arena in Oakland to their new Chase Center in San Francisco next season, and it's going to affect Steph Curry's commute enough that he's considering moving.

"That's what I'm trying to figure out. Our family's rooted in the East Bay," the Warriors superstar told actor Daveed David on his YouTube show, 5 Minutes From Home. "The commute on the bridge... I feel like I'm gonna have to pull a Kobe. Kobe to the Staples Center."

Curry was referencing Kobe Bryant taking a helicopter from his home in Orange County to downtown Los Angeles to get to the Staples Center for Lakers games, per Katie Dowd of SFGate.com.

It won't just be the commute that will make the move to a new arena difficult for Curry, however:

"I'll be honest, it's bittersweet for sure. It's my 10th year here. I've only known Oracle Arena. And I've seen the dog years, but that whole time the vibe and atmosphere in Oracle was unreal. You'd walk in and think we were championship favorites. So I have a special spot in my heart for my relationship with our fans, my relationship with Oakland, so it's going to be so hard to turn the page. Oakland held us down for 47 years."

At least Curry can move to make his commute easier. Of course, if that happens, it still won't be the move Warriors fans are the most concerned with this offseason. Looking at you, Kevin Durant.