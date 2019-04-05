FA Cup 2019: Semi-Final TV Schedule, Live Stream, Odds and Predictions

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

The 2019 FA Cup reaches the semi-final stage this weekend, with Manchester City, Brighton & Hove Albion, Watford and Wolverhampton Wanderers the remaining sides.

Wembley Stadium will host the last-four matches, with City facing Brighton on Saturday and Watford taking on Wolves on Sunday.

City are the overwhelming favourites to prevail as the Premier League champions chase the quadruple.

FA Cup Semi Finals and Predictions

Saturday

Manchester City vs Brighton—5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET, BBC One (U.K)

Prediction: 4-1

Odds: City 1-7, Brighton 30-1, draw 43-5

Sunday

Watford vs. Wolves—4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, BT Sport 2 (U.K.)

Prediction: 1-1 (Wolves win on penalties)

Odds: Watford 2-1, Wolves 29-18, draw 29-18

FA Cup Semi-Final Preview

The cup has an all-Premier League flavour in the last four this term, but only one side is expected to walk away with the famous trophy.

City have built themselves up from an ambitious club with enormous potential due to their ownership into one of the very best teams in the world.

Pep Guardiola has remoulded the Etihad Stadium club into a machine which continuously chases the biggest trophies in the game.

After capturing the Carabao Cup on penalties against Chelsea, City are hopeful of winning four major trophies this season.

Manchester United won an unprecedented treble in 1999 but their neighbours could go one better in their current quest.

Brighton have spluttered their way through the campaign, just keeping their heads above water in the Premier League, but the cup offers them a chance to cap the season off in style.

The competition shared footage of the Seagulls route to the last four:

The task of beating City is a heady one for the south coast team, and Guardiola was able to rotate his troops as his team beat Cardiff City 2-0 on Wednesday.

Raheem Sterling, David Silva and Bernardo Silva were left on the bench in preparation for the latest trip to Wembley on Saturday.

Watford and Wolves have been two of English football's surprise packages this season.

The pair have been the best sides outside of the top six in the league, and continue to produce remarkable consistency considering the depth of their squads.

Both teams have won 13 league games this season, with Wolves conceding the same amount of goals as Arsenal and four less than Manchester United.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo had cut his teeth at Valencia and Porto as a coach, but the Portuguese has solidified his reputation in England.

According to Dan Samson of Sky Sports, Wolves skipper Conor Coady said Nuno has transformed the Midlands sleeping giant.

"He's been fantastic since he came in. It started two years ago when he came to the football club. He had an identity and a philosophy on what he wanted to do and he's really changed the direction of the club. We need to make sure as players that we keep listening to him as much as possible because his ideas and the way he wants to play on the training field is absolutely brilliant."

Like Nuno, Hornets boss Javi Garcia has seen his stock rise in the past 12 months. The 48-year-old Spaniard was a journeyman during his playing career, but the manager has found a home in Hertfordshire after coaching spells in Spain, Greece and Russia.

Per Sky Sports News, Garcia spoke with disbelief as he proclaimed his surprise at leading Watford to the latter stages of the cup.

"I've never played as a coach a final," said Gracia. "Semi-finals I played in Russia, but a final I've never played. It will be the best achievement in this competition for sure. If I win it I don't know what I'll do."

The second semi could go to the wire, with nothing between Watford or Wolves in terms of talent.

Both club's have recently been built on technical acumen and hard work. However, the winner is likely to run into an immovable object if they force their way into the final on May 18.