Anthony Davis Appears to Respond to Video of Him Giving Fan Middle Finger

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 4, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) after an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, March 31, 2019. The Lakers won 130-102. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis said he was "disrespected" by the fan he flipped off following Wednesday's loss to the Charlotte Hornets, according to an apparent direct message conversation.

Davis said in the DM exchange, posted by Instagram account Pelicanswave, that the fan "said something I didn't like," which prompted the response.

Andrew Lopez of the Times-Picayune reported the fan said "(expletive) you, AD!"

Davis is in all likelihood playing his final games as a member of the Pelicans after publicly requesting a trade in January. 

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

