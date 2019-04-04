Anthony Davis Appears to Respond to Video of Him Giving Fan Middle Finger

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis said he was "disrespected" by the fan he flipped off following Wednesday's loss to the Charlotte Hornets, according to an apparent direct message conversation.

Davis said in the DM exchange, posted by Instagram account Pelicanswave, that the fan "said something I didn't like," which prompted the response.

Andrew Lopez of the Times-Picayune reported the fan said "(expletive) you, AD!"

Davis is in all likelihood playing his final games as a member of the Pelicans after publicly requesting a trade in January.

