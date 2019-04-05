Manchester City vs. Brighton: FA Cup 2019 Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester City will start their FA Cup semi-final against Brighton & Hove Albion as the overwhelming favourites on Saturday, as they continue their quest for the domestic treble.

OddsChecker has installed the Premier League champions as huge 1-7 favourites, while the Seagulls come in at 45-1. A draw―after 90 minutes―carries odds of 19-2.

The match at Wembley Stadium will be broadcast on BBC One (for UK viewers), with live streaming options available via the BBC iPlayer and ESPN+ (for U.S. viewers). Kick-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET.

The Citizens have been in sublime form of late and have ridden their hot streak to the top of the Premier League standings, last tasting defeat in January. They enter Saturday's match having won 13 in a row in all competitions, going up against a Brighton side that has lost its last two.

Both teams will likely rotate their squad a bit due to what's at stake in other, more important competitions. The Sky Blues will face Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League just days after the semi-final, while Brighton have a slim lead in the Premier League over relegation-threatened Cardiff and have Bournemouth on the schedule next.

The Seagulls will get a full week worth of rest before they face the Cherries, but health is crucial at this stage of the season, and they likely won't risk all of their star players in a match they're widely expected to lose.

While Wembley presents a neutral ground, Brighton should have the advantage in crowd support due to City's issues with selling their allocated tickets:

Raheem Sterling has taken the opportunity to hand some of the tickets to pupils at his former school:

While this is just another semi-final for City, who could end the season with four major trophies, it's a massive occasion for Brighton, who have only made it to the FA Cup final once, in 1983. They beat the Citizens and Liverpool that year, but lost to Manchester United in a final replay.

Manager Chris Hughton doesn't think motivation will be a problem for his players:

But while the motivation will be there for the Seagulls, the sheer gap in quality will be hard to overcome. City are arguably the hottest team in any top league in Europe right now, and have more than enough depth to rest a few starters on Saturday and still cruise to a win.

Prediction: City 3-1 Brighton