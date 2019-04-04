WWE Rumors: Who Helped Vince McMahon Book Rousey, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Arrest?

Photo credit: WWE.com.

The arrest angle featuring Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair on Monday's go-home edition of WWE Raw before WrestleMania 35 was reportedly a collaborative effort.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com), WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and the three WrestleMania main-eventers were aided by Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman, WWE producer Kevin Dunn and cameraman and director Marty Miller.

The segment saw Rousey, Lynch and Flair get arrested after brawling in the ring. Once they were taken backstage, chaos ensued.

Rousey and Lynch began kicking each other and the windows when they were placed in the back of the same police car. Rousey then managed to squirm her way into the driver's seat and crash one of the vehicles into another police car.

The segment ended when Flair kicked Lynch and then kneed Rousey in the face while Rousey's head was hanging outside the window.

Meltzer also reported that the segment was taped before Raw and played after Rousey, Lynch and Flair beat The Riott Squad in a six-woman tag team match.

After a few weeks of questionable build, Monday's segment seemed to give the WrestleMania main event the type of heat it needed. While fans were excited for the historic match regardless, WWE managed to enter the weekend on a high note with plenty of momentum.

When Rousey, Becky and Charlotte become the first women to headline a WrestleMania, both Rousey's Raw Women's Championship and Flair's SmackDown Women's Championship will be on the line in a winner-takes-all match.

Lynch enters WrestleMania as the favorite to win both titles, but if Rousey is sticking around and not taking any time off after WrestleMania, it is possible WWE could swerve the fans and keep Rousey's undefeated record intact.

