Ronda Rousey Talks WWE WrestleMania 35, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair on 'Today'

WWE Raw Women's champion Ronda Rousey appeared Thursday on NBC's Today show to promote her WrestleMania 35 match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday.

Rousey talked about the importance of her, Lynch and Flair becoming the first women to headline WrestleMania in the main event, as well as the remarkable transformation WWE has undergone with regard to women's wrestling:

"It's just so encouraging seeing the WWE—a company that has been formerly criticized for degrading women—now completely and entirely change around their business model because they have seen and been shown by the women that there's actually more profit in celebrating the women. Now, here we are today, women in the first ever main event at WrestleMania."

Rousey called Lynch and Flair "two of the biggest women's Superstars" in WWE when promoting the Triple Threat match.

Sunday's bout is significant not only because women are main-eventing WrestleMania for the first time ever, but also because Charlotte's SmackDown Women's title is on the line, meaning it is winner takes all.

Rousey made her in-ring debut for WWE one year ago at WrestleMania 34 in a winning effort as Kurt Angle's tag team partner against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Since that time, Rousey has gone undefeated in non-tag team matches, but that could change Sunday if WWE goes forward with Lynch winning the match as most fans expect.

The former UFC star could potentially lose the match and her Raw Women's title without getting pinned or submitted, as per Triple Threat rules.

Regardless of the result of Sunday's match, it represents a historic moment in WWE history, and Rousey seemed well aware of that fact during her appearance on Today.

