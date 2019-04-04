Watch Braun Strowman, WWE Stars' Funny 'Kid Trash Talk' Promos with Jimmy Fallon

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

Four nights before WrestleMania 35, several WWE Superstars appeared Wednesday on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to take part in an entertaining comedy segment.

Braun Strowman, Carmella, Drew McIntyre, Alexa Bliss, Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins all offered their own spin on reading trash talk submitted to the show by children:

The best line is up for debate, but Rollins may have stolen the show with the classic burn, "Don't make me bake a pie and put your face in it. Cuz your butt is your face and your face is your butt!"

It seems like a missed opportunity that The Beast Slayer didn't unleash that one on Brock Lesnar during the build toward his Universal Championship match against Lesnar at WrestleMania on Sunday.

Kingston will also be a challenger in a world title match, against Daniel Bryan, and his trash talk may have been a shot across the bow, exclaiming, "You look like a potato and a chicken nugget had a baby!"

In addition to Rollins and Kingston participating in huge matches at WrestleMania, McIntyre will face Roman Reigns, while Strowman and Carmella will compete in their respective battle royals. Bliss will serve as the host of WrestleMania.

WrestleMania is a massive event that essentially takes over the host region and provides entertainment throughout the week, and the WWE Superstars' appearance on The Tonight Show seemed like a perfect way to start the festivities en route to WrestleMania 35 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).