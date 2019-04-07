The Usos Win Fatal 4-Way, Retain SmackDown Tag Team Title at WWE WrestleMania 35

Photo credit: WWE.com.

The Usos defeated Ricochet and Aleister Black, Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura, and The Bar in a Fatal 4-Way match at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

A number of wrestlers cycled through their finishing moves until Sheamus was standing alone in the ring after a Brogue Kick to Ricochet. The Usos combined for a double superkick on The Celtic Warrior and hit a double splash from the top rope for the win.

Sunday's title bout was a late addition to the card, as WrestleMania host Alexa Bliss announced it on the go-home edition of SmackDown Live after The Usos, Ricochet and Black beat Rusev, Nakamura and The Bar in an eight-man tag team match.

Jimmy and Jey Uso won the SmackDown tag team titles for the fourth time at Elimination Chamber when they beat The Miz and Shane McMahon, and they successfully defended them against the same opponents at Fastlane.

After those big victories, though, it wasn't clear if The Usos would even be on the WrestleMania card until essentially the last minute.

A few weeks ago, they cut a promo calling out the entire SmackDown tag team division. They placed special emphasis on The Hardy Boyz, who had recently reunited. Because of that, there was some thought that the two teams of brothers would square off on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Instead, Jeff and Matt Hardy took part in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and three other teams were given a title opportunity.

One team that was somewhat surprisingly added to the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match was Black and Ricochet, who had previously been vying for the Raw tag team titles and also faced The War Raiders for the NXT Tag Team Championship at NXT TakeOver: New York on Friday.

Black and Ricochet fell short of beating The Revival for the Raw tag team titles on a couple of occasions, including Monday's go-home episode of Raw when they lost by count-out.

After the loss, they were inserted into the SmackDown tag team title scene, which added some excitement to the mix. Although it can be argued Ricochet and Black shouldn't be teaming at all, the thought of them mixing it up with The Usos, Nakamura and Cesaro was an enticing one for WWE fans.

In the end, The Usos managed to escape MetLife Stadium with their title reign intact, and given how they forfeited a couple of weeks ago during the tag team Gauntlet in which Big E and Xavier Woods earned Kofi Kingston a WWE Championship match at WrestleMania, perhaps a friendly rekindling of the rivalry against The New Day could be in store.