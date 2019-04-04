Raul Jimenez Signs 4-Year Contract to Join Wolves for Reported £30M Fee

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Raul Jimenez has signed a four-year contract to join Wolverhampton Wanderers permanently from Benfica.

The club announced the 27-year-old's capture on Thursday via their official website and Twitter account:

According to Sky Sports, Wolves have paid a fee thought to be around £30 million, far surpassing the club-record £18 million spent on Adama Traore last year.

The Mexico international had been on loan from Benfica for the season, and he has returned 15 goals and eight assists in 37 appearances across all competitions for Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

His efforts have helped Wolves to seventh place in the Premier League and the semi-final of the FA Cup, in which they'll take on Watford on Sunday.

Jimenez has not only been prolific in front of goal, but he has also been excellent at linking play in the final third, forming a potent partnership with fellow attacker Diogo Jota.

Manchester United found that out to their detriment on Wednesday as they lost 2-1 at Molineux for the second time in a month, with Jimenez providing a lovely assist for his team-mate:

It was not the first time he's made an impact against a top side this season, either.

He scored against United in the FA Cup quarter-final in March, and he has also found the net against Liverpool in the third round. Further goals came in home and away fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in the Premier League.

With Wolves hoping to close the gap on the top six next season, Jimenez's contributions in the final third will give them a strong platform to build on if he can be similarly productive.