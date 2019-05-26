Cubs' Kris Bryant Suffers Injury vs. Reds After Colliding with Jason Heyward

Matt Marton/Associated Press

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant left his team's game with the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday after colliding with center fielder Jason Heyward while both players attempted to catch a fly ball:

Bryant, who played right field on Sunday, appeared to hit his head on Heyward's right shoulder as the two Cubs converged, per Bill Baer of Hardball Talk.

Tom Musick of the Chicago Sun-Times reported that Bryant "rubbed his forehead several times as he walked slowly off the field with a trainer."

Albert Almora replaced Bryant in the outfield with the Cubs down 7-0 in the sixth inning.

Baer reported that Bryant will go through concussion protocol.

Any setback to Bryant is sure to cause alarm in the Windy City, seeing as how he dealt with injuries throughout the 2018 campaign and played just 102 games for a Cubs team that fell short of expectations and lost in the National League Wild Card Game.

Despite his health concerns last year, Bryant wasted little time establishing himself as one of the league's best players earlier in his career.

He won the 2015 NL Rookie of the Year and then captured the 2016 NL MVP while helping the Cubs win their first World Series title since 1908. He finished seventh in MVP voting the following year.

Bryant had 12 home runs, 34 RBI and a career-high .987 OPS entering Sunday.

While the Cubs can't realistically hope to replicate Bryant's production while he is sidelined, they do have versatile options in David Bote and Daniel Descalso to fill in on the hot corner until he is ready to return.