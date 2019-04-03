Windhorst: Wizards' GM Job Is 'Incredibly in Demand' and 'People Want It Bad'

Though the Washington Wizards have endured a difficult season and have a lot of money tied up in a few players next season, their opening at general manager is generating a lot of interest.   

During Wednesday's episode of The Jump on ESPN, Brian Windhorst said the job is "incredibly in demand" and "people want this job bad."

The reasons Windhorst cite include the job "hasn't been open in a long time," the Washington D.C. market is a "desirable place to live" and the opinion of owner Ted Leonsis from opposing executives around the league is "very high."

One candidate heavily targeted by the Wizards is Denver Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly, per The Athletic's Fred Katz

Connelly previously worked with the Wizards as a full-time video coordinator and developed in the organization before he departed for an opportunity with the Charlotte Hornets that eventually led to his current role with the Nuggets.

Washington announced the firing of Ernie Grunfeld, who has been the team's president of basketball operations since 2003, on Tuesday. 

Per Spotrac, the Wizards have $109.2 million committed to six players next season if Dwight Howard opts into his deal and the team picks up Jabari Parker's second-year option. 

The Wizards made the postseason eight times during Grunfeld's tenure but never advanced past the second round. Their .410 winning percentage this season is their worst since 2012-13. 

