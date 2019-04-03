Shaun Livingston Talks Retirement, Playoffs Potentially Being Warriors Last Ride

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Shaun Livingston not only believes this could be the last year he plays in the NBA but that it could also be the last year of the Golden State Warriors dynasty.

The 33-year-old discussed his future in an interview with Anthony Slater of The Athletic, and he agreed that this could be the "last ride" for the team, which could be a motivator heading into the playoffs.

"I think so," Livingston said. "Because not only could it possibly be the last year for whoever, we got a chance to do something special."

Golden State is seeking its third championship in a row and fourth title in the last five years.

However, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson could both enter free agency this offseason, while Draymond Green has only one more year under contract. Stephen Curry is the only non-rookie under team control beyond the 2019-20 season.

Meanwhile, Livingston said he has considered retiring after this season:

"Absolutely. It's just all the signs on the wall. And just more so from a physical standpoint. If I'm healthy and having fun, then I want to play. But physically, if I'm not ... Like, I put so much work in my body just to get back to playing basketball, let alone get to this point where I'm at.

"So now that it's getting harder. Like this year, I've struggled with injuries more than any other year I've been on the Warriors."

The guard is in his fifth season with Golden State, appearing in at least 70 regular season games in each of his first four years. He won't hit that mark this year, though, playing in only 61 games with five remaining in the regular season.

While some missed time was personal, he also dealt with neck, knee, pelvis and foot issues over the course of the year.

He is in the second season of a three-year contract signed in 2017, but he might not make it to the final season.

Livingston, who has two kids, now has his eyes on the future with a possible career in the front office.

"I like putting things together," he said. "The long game. Strategizing. Being able to mix and match personalities of guys."



Regardless of how the Warriors finish this season, the 14-year NBA veteran is seemingly prepared for whatever comes next.