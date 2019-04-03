Michael Bennett's Charges of Injuring an Elderly Woman with Paraplegia Dropped

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Charges of injury to an elderly individual against defensive lineman Michael Bennett have been dismissed, per David Barron of the Houston Chronicle.

"We dismissed this case in the interest of justice. After looking at all the evidence, this was the right thing to do," Vivian King, chief of staff to DA Kim Ogg said, per Barron.

The incident in question took place in February 2018 at Super Bowl LII at NRG Stadium in Houston. Bennett allegedly pushed through security personnel after the game to celebrate with his brother, Martellus Bennett. He was accused of pushing three people, including a 66-year-old woman with paraplegia who uses a wheelchair.

He was indicted by a grand jury in Harris County with a felony count of injury to the elderly, which led to a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Bennett denied the accusations and his lawyer staunchly defended him.

"There was no fighting, there was no pushing," Rusty Hardin said last April, per Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com. "The entire thing is ludicrous. That's what I think we'll find when it's all over."

The 33-year-old will now avoid any charges as he looks to put this situation behind him.

Bennett is heading into his first season with the New England Patriots after a March trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.