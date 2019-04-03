Ivica Zubac Recruits Lakers Fans to Watch Clippers in Playoffs at Staples Center

Ivica Zubac has a message for disgruntled Los Angeles Lakers fans: abandon them for the Clippers.

"A bunch of fans have come up to me and they say, 'Why did we trade you? The Lakers front office did the biggest mistake,'" Zubac told reporters Tuesday. "Everyone's like, 'We miss you.' And I always say, 'I'm on a better team now. You don't have to be sad for me.' And I always make sure to tell them, 'Check our game out if you want to see good basketball.'

"I always make sure to tell them, 'If you want to watch playoff basketball, we're at Staples,'" Zubac added. "So it's up to them, but I'm always gonna keep trying. People got this bad image about Clippers, like Clippers did something bad. But the thing is, the Clippers never did something bad, they're just another team in L.A."

The Lakers traded Zubac and Michael Beasley to the Clippers at the deadline in exchange for Mike Muscala. The deal, in just about every aspect, was inexplicable. It was a deal the Lakers made seemingly to open up a roster spot to sign a buyout candidate—something they could have done by simply releasing Beasley, who was cut by the Clippers.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported Clippers brass, including former Lakers general manager Jerry West, laughed at the Lakers for their trade offer.

Zubac, a talented 22-year-old who was the Lakers' starting center at the time of the deal, has started all 22 games with the Clippers. He's averaging 9.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in 19.7 minutes per game.

The Clippers, expected by most to hang out near the bottom of the Western Conference, are 47-31 and currently the No. 6 seed in the West. The Lakers, by contrast, wasted the first year of the LeBron James era and are watching their regular season end with a whimper.

"In my two and a half years with the Lakers, I didn't win much games," Zubac said. "So winning all these games, it feels great. It got me looking differently at basketball. I don't care about personal stats or whatever. Winning is the most important thing."

This will be the Clippers' seventh playoff appearance in eight seasons. The Lakers are missing the postseason for the sixth straight year.