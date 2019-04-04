Jimmy Butler out vs. Giannis, Bucks After Back Injury Diagnosed as Soreness

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 4, 2019

Philadelphia 76ers forward Jimmy Butler (23) drives to the basket around Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers forward Jimmy Butler will miss his team's Thursday home game versus the Milwaukee Bucks, per the NBA's official injury report.

Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reported Butler will sit the matchup with back soreness.

Butler, 29, is averaging 18.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists.  

An impending free agent this summer, Butler has been largely healthy this season. He's missed games for various reasons, dating back to his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves when they weren't playing him in back-to-backs.

Since being traded to the Sixers in November, Butler has missed time due to back soreness and a sprained wrist. He's remained effective when on the floor, averaging 18.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists in a Philadelphia uniform despite taking on a lessened role.

James Ennis III will likely move into the starting lineup with Butler sitting out. 

