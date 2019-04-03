Stephen Curry Sees Himself with Warriors, Winning Championships in 5 Years

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Steph Curry isn't planning on leaving the Golden State Warriors anytime soon.

Asked where he saw himself in five years, Curry told Today's Craig Melvin, "Still playing for the Warriors and still hopefully winning championships" in an interview released Wednesday.

Curry, 31, has shown little signs of slowing down. His 340 made three-pointers this season are the third-most in NBA history, trailing only the record he set in the 2015-16 season (402) and James Harden this year (360).

The two-time MVP, three-time champion and six-time All-Star is averaging 27.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.4 steals and is once again leading the NBA's most dangerous team. The Warriors, behind Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins, are the prohibitive favorite to win their fourth title in five years.

The question, of course, is how much longer the dynasty will last. Durant, Thompson and Cousins are all free agents this offseason, with Thompson expected to remain with the Warriors and Cousins likely to depart. The questions revolve around the future of Durant, who has a 2019-20 player option with Golden State. He shifted the balance of power in the NBA when he signed with the Warriors three years ago and could alter that balance once again if he heads elsewhere this offseason.

Regardless, Curry's legacy is secure as one of the greatest players of all time. Not that he's worried about that sort of talk.

"Everybody asks me about legacy and all that type of stuff. ... I don't want to ruin the moment," Curry said.

He continued: "If I consume myself with what we've done, then I think I'm cheating the game and cheating myself. Sounds cliche, but it's really the only way that I can process going after more. If I let myself think about what's happening, I kinda hit the brakes a little bit."