Yankees News: Miguel Andujar to Play with Shoulder Injury, Avoid Surgery

Yankees News: Miguel Andujar to Play with Shoulder Injury, Avoid SurgeryApril 3, 2019
New York Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar plans to avoid surgery on a slight labrum tear in his shoulder with rest and rehabilitation and return to the field sometime in the 2019 season.
"I've always had this positive mindset since it happened because I feel good. I know there's an injury, but at the same time I was able to finish the game, I was able to still compete in that game," Andujar told reporters through an interpreter. "And now it's about following the procedure that we have in place and focusing on that, focusing on doing all that stuff. If I start thinking about the worst possible scenario, when there's still a chance we can go through this and I can get back on the field."
Andujar, 24, was placed on the injured list Monday and is expected to miss multiple weeks, regardless of whether he ultimately undergoes season-ending surgery.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Yanks May Regret Passing on Bryce, Machado Already