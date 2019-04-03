Yankees News: Miguel Andujar to Play with Shoulder Injury, Avoid Surgery

"I've always had this positive mindset since it happened because I feel good. I know there's an injury, but at the same time I was able to finish the game, I was able to still compete in that game," Andujar told reporters through an interpreter. "And now it's about following the procedure that we have in place and focusing on that, focusing on doing all that stuff. If I start thinking about the worst possible scenario, when there's still a chance we can go through this and I can get back on the field."

Andujar, 24, was placed on the injured list Monday and is expected to miss multiple weeks, regardless of whether he ultimately undergoes season-ending surgery.

