Yankees News: Miguel Andujar to Play with Shoulder Injury, Avoid Surgery

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 3, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 31: Miguel Andujar #41 of the New York Yankees in action against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on March 31, 2019 in the Bronx Borough of New York City. The Orioles defeated the Yankees 7-5. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar plans to avoid surgery on a slight labrum tear in his shoulder with rest and rehabilitation and return to the field sometime in the 2019 season. 

"I've always had this positive mindset since it happened because I feel good. I know there's an injury, but at the same time I was able to finish the game, I was able to still compete in that game," Andujar told reporters through an interpreter. "And now it's about following the procedure that we have in place and focusing on that, focusing on doing all that stuff. If I start thinking about the worst possible scenario, when there's still a chance we can go through this and I can get back on the field."

Andujar, 24, was placed on the injured list Monday and is expected to miss multiple weeks, regardless of whether he ultimately undergoes season-ending surgery.

   

