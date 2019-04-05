Ranking College Football's Most Dynamic Duos in 2019

0 of 10

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Spreading the ball around is important, yet many college football teams put a clear emphasis on creating touches for specific players.

The reason is simple: Those players are really good.

Yes, that's some high-level offseason analysis. But it's similar to the dilemma facing Football Bowl Subdivision defenses: You know the standout running back is getting the ball or the electrifying quarterback is eyeing the star receiver, but how do you stop them?

Heading into the 2019 campaign, probable Heisman Trophy candidates Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa highlight our list alongside their skill-position complements. Any combination of offensive skill-position players (quarterback, running back and wide receiver) expected to thrive were considered and then ranked based on projected impact in 2019.