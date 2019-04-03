Mike Rizzo on Bryce Harper's Bat Flip After HR: 'Do Whatever the Hell You Want'

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo refused to ridicule Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper for his emphatic bat flip after hitting a home run against his former team Tuesday night.

Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan provided comments Rizzo made Wednesday morning after Harper's 458-foot blast in his first game back in D.C.

"You hit the ball that far, do whatever the hell you want," he said.

Harper, who left the Nats after seven seasons to sign a 13-year, $330 million contract with Philly in free agency, struck out swinging in the first inning, much to the delight of the fans at Nationals Park.

He got the last laugh, however, as he recorded three hits over his next four at-bats, including that mammoth homer in the eighth inning to virtually clinch the Phils' 8-2 win.

The 26-year-old right fielder told reporters he heard the reaction from Nationals fans, but he was more focused on the cheers from Phillies supporters in the crowd:

"I heard the boos. I kind of just remembered that I had 45,000 people in the city of Philadelphia—and more—that were screaming and yelling at their TVs cheering. I respect them so much.

"Being able to have them back at home, knowing that they're cheering and screaming at me through the TVs and also having the huge section in right field really fired me up. I was really excited to know that this place was filled with Philadelphia fans."

The victory moved the Phillies to 4-0 after opening the season with a three-game sweep of the Atlanta Braves at home.

Although the season is in its infancy, these games are important in what's expected to become a heated four-team race in the NL East between the Phillies, Nationals, Braves and New York Mets.

Harper, the team's No. 3 hitter, is already proving himself as a game-changing addition for Philadelphia with a .429/.556/1.214 triple-slash line and three home runs in four games.