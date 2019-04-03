Mike Rizzo on Bryce Harper's Bat Flip After HR: 'Do Whatever the Hell You Want'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 3, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - April 02: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies rounds third base after hitting a two-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Nationals Park on April 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo refused to ridicule Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper for his emphatic bat flip after hitting a home run against his former team Tuesday night.

Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan provided comments Rizzo made Wednesday morning after Harper's 458-foot blast in his first game back in D.C.

"You hit the ball that far, do whatever the hell you want," he said.

Harper, who left the Nats after seven seasons to sign a 13-year, $330 million contract with Philly in free agency, struck out swinging in the first inning, much to the delight of the fans at Nationals Park.

He got the last laugh, however, as he recorded three hits over his next four at-bats, including that mammoth homer in the eighth inning to virtually clinch the Phils' 8-2 win.

The 26-year-old right fielder told reporters he heard the reaction from Nationals fans, but he was more focused on the cheers from Phillies supporters in the crowd:

"I heard the boos. I kind of just remembered that I had 45,000 people in the city of Philadelphia—and more—that were screaming and yelling at their TVs cheering. I respect them so much.

"Being able to have them back at home, knowing that they're cheering and screaming at me through the TVs and also having the huge section in right field really fired me up. I was really excited to know that this place was filled with Philadelphia fans."

The victory moved the Phillies to 4-0 after opening the season with a three-game sweep of the Atlanta Braves at home.

Although the season is in its infancy, these games are important in what's expected to become a heated four-team race in the NL East between the Phillies, Nationals, Braves and New York Mets.

Harper, the team's No. 3 hitter, is already proving himself as a game-changing addition for Philadelphia with a .429/.556/1.214 triple-slash line and three home runs in four games.

Related

    Yanks May Regret Passing on Bryce, Machado Already

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Yanks May Regret Passing on Bryce, Machado Already

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    Rays Off to Best Start in History as Snell Dominates

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Rays Off to Best Start in History as Snell Dominates

    Tampa Bay Times
    via Tampa Bay Times

    2 HRs, 10 Ks. Greinke Took Over vs. Padres

    MLB logo
    MLB

    2 HRs, 10 Ks. Greinke Took Over vs. Padres

    MLB.com
    via MLB.com

    Predicting Each Team's Next Big Contract 💰

    Philadelphia Phillies logo
    Philadelphia Phillies

    Predicting Each Team's Next Big Contract 💰

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report