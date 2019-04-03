Report: Manchester United to Rival Manchester City for Saul Niguez Transfer

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly ready to rival Manchester City in the transfer chase for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

According to Eduardo Fernandez-Abascal and Rob Dawson of ESPN FC, the Red Devils will look to muscle in on their local rivals' pursuit of the Atletico star, as they view him as an ideal player to linkup with Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic at the heart of midfield.

"United scouts have been closely monitoring the development of Saul since his impressive loan spell at Rayo Vallecano in the 2013-14 campaign," it's reported. "Old Trafford officials are aware about the difficulty of the negotiations with Atletico set to demand Saul's full €150 million release clause."

In the report, it's also noted United are concerned about losing Ander Herrera to Paris Saint-Germain, as he's been offered a three-year deal by the Ligue 1 side.

Alex Shaw of ESPN said he would like to see Saul come in if Herrera departs, although he thinks a finish outside the top four may put a spanner in the works for the Red Devils:

It was reported by Mark Ogden and Moises Llorens of ESPN FC last month that City were closing in on an €80 million signing of Saul. However, it's now said Pep Guardiola is an admirer of Atletico's other midfielder, Rodri.

Atletico have already agreed the sale of Lucas Hernandez to Bayern Munich, and the club may be set for a busy summer of outgoings, according to Fernandez-Abascal and Dawson. Saul, Rodri, Antoine Griezmann and Diego Godin are all said to have uncertain futures at the Wanda Metropolitano.

While he's not been at his best this season, Saul has started to find some form again in recent weeks, chipping in with goals in the team's previous five games:

Here is his opening goal from the 4-0 win over Alaves on Saturday:

United's midfield may be in for a revamp in the summer. Not only is Herrera's future uncertain, Nemanja Matic is a little past his peak and Pogba continues to be linked with a move away.

According to Jose Felix Diaz of Marca, new Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is keen on Pogba, with the player himself also open to making a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette believes United's midfield would benefit from an injection of quality:

Saul is one of the most versatile midfielders in La Liga, as he's able to carry out numerous roles for manager Diego Simeone. At his best, he goes box-to-box, winning the ball back, finding team-mates with smart passing and driving forward.

Getting the 24-year-old in would be a costly exercise for the Red Devils, especially with the player's release clause and other interest in mind. However, if United are to become a force in English and European football again, some major investment is required in their squad.