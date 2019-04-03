Mauricio Pochettino Says Tottenham Must Act 'Like a Big Club' After Stadium Move

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has said he wants to see Spurs act "like a big club" in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Spurs are in poor form at the moment, having picked up just one point from their last five Premier League games. However, they are set for an exciting end to the campaign, as they face Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

In addition, on Wednesday they will play at their new stadium for the first time, when they host Crystal Palace in the top flight.

Speaking about the match and the move into new surroundings, Pochettino said he wants the team to push on in other areas too, per Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph:

"Now it looks like a big club when you arrive here. Before you could say 'But the stadium only holds 36,000'. But now, when you arrive here, there is no point in thinking like a small club. You must think like a big club if we want to challenge the big clubs in Europe.

"To be close to the big clubs, you must think the way that the big clubs think. If you want to compare to Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus or Real Madrid, you can't think you are Tottenham with 36,000. We need to think like a big club and that is the most important step that we need to make."

Spurs posted the following video on the eve of their game against Palace showing supporters what they can look forward to at the new venue:

Pochettino was also asked whether this summer was the most significant one since he arrived at the club. "Yes," he said. "For me, it’s going to be massive."

Spurs have not invested any money in the squad over the previous two transfer windows. While the continuity they have had has been an asset for them at times, if they are to consistently compete for major honours, then regular spending will be required on high-profile players.

This season, Tottenham did threaten to force themselves into the title race at times, although their poor recent run has seen them drop off the pace and into a battle for a top-four berth.

Pochettino is confident they will finish in the Champions League places, though:

Per James Benge of Football.London, the Arsenal supporters were in bullish mood on Monday when they beat Newcastle United to jump above Spurs in the league:

Pochettino will be hopeful the move to a new stadium will bring about an upturn in form from his team, as the potential is still there for Tottenham to have an enjoyable end to the campaign.

Regardless of what happens at the conclusion of 2018-19, it’s imperative Spurs strengthen their squad this summer to help give Pochettino a better chance of challenging for top honours. After building one of the best football arenas in Europe, it’s key the fans have a team on a similar level.